Western Allies Believe Ukraine Unable to Take Control of Crimea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Nobody in the diplomatic circles of the West believes that Ukraine can bring the Crimean Peninsula under its control, UK daily newspaper The Mirror reported, citing an unnamed Western official.

The official revealed that Western officials, including in the United States, do not believe that Ukraine could force Russia out of Crimea, The Mirror reported on Wednesday.

"I haven't heard anyone saying that Crimea can be retaken - I haven't heard Ukrainians say that either," the official said, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that "I would be very surprised if that scenario was in anyone's mind.

Crimea became part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which near 96% of Crimeans voted for accession to Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own territory that was illegally occupied by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the decision made by the Crimean people was in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.