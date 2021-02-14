Western Ambassadors Call on Myanmar Military to Stop Harassing Civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The top diplomats of Western nations in Myanmar called on the military on Sunday to end arrests of politicians, activists and harassment of journalists, warning that "the world is watching."

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across the Southeast Asian country over the weekend to protest the February 1 coup, which deposed the civilian government. Armored vehicles were seen rolling into the cities, and troops reportedly opened fire at demonstrators.

"We call on security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians .

.. We unequivocally condemn the detention and ongoing arrests of political leaders, civil society activists and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists," a statement read.

The statement was signed by the ambassadors from the US, Canada, the UK, Switzerland, Norway, the EU delegation and EU member states with a presence in the country ” Denmark, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.