Western Ambassadors to Serbia Warn President Vucic Against Possible Escalation in Kosovo

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy to Serbia handed over a note to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic where they raised their concerns about possible destabilization in Kosovo, the president's administration said on Friday.

Vucic received ambassadors of five Western countries, as well as head of the EU Permanent Delegation in Serbia Emmanuel Giaufret, in Belgrade on Friday at the diplomats' request to discuss the situation in Kosovo.

"The ambassadors handed over a joint document to Vucic where they expressed their concern over possible violation of stability in the region ahead of the deadline for cars with Serbian license plates in Kosovo and Metohija to re-register (with Pristina-issued plates)," the message read.

Vucic. on his part, said that he shared the ambassadors' concerns, adding that Serbia remained committed to dialogue, whereas Pristina's unilateral measures contributed to a tense situation on the border by not complying with an EU-brokered deal on entry and exit regulations.

In August, tensions between Serbia and Kosovo escalated when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates that were to be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.

On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached the EU-brokered compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. Belgrade maintains this move is only aimed at streamlining border crossing and does not mean that Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence.

Meanwhile, Kosovo authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car license plates with letters "KM" to Pristina-issued plates featuring "RKS" before October 31.

Earlier in the week, Gabriel Escobar, deputy assistant secretary for the US State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and US envoy for the Balkans, visited Pristina where he suggested that Kosovar authorities postpone the deadline for re-registration of car license plates for 10 more months.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia, and nearly 100 UN member states have since recognized its independence. Several countries, including Serbia, Russia, China and Greece have not while some have withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.