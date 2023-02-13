Western Approach Towards Syria Has Been 'Wrong' - Iraqi Deputy PM

The Western approach towards Syria has been wrong and there is no clear policy, Iraq's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Western approach towards Syria has been wrong and there is no clear policy, Iraq's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain said on Monday.

"There is something wrong... in the approach towards Syria in the Western mind and also here," Hussain said. "If you follow the process - the American policy but also European policy towards Syria - they made many mistakes."

And then in the end, the Deputy Prime Minister went on to say that Syria's infrastructure and economy have been destroyed.

"About 8 million Syrians and diaspora they are living abroad as refugees," he said, noting that Iraq has 230,000 Syrian refugees staying in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"I don't see clear policy neither here nor in process about what the Western powers want from Syria, but Syria has been destroyed."

Hussain also stressed that the peace talks on the Syrian conflict must include the Syrian government.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups, including terrorists. Along with hostilities, the middle Eastern nation has been suffering acute health, energy and economic crises.�