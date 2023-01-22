Western Arms Deliveries to Kiev Will Lead to Global Disaster - Top Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday that the supply of offensive armament from Western countries to Kiev will lead to a global disaster and retaliatory measures from Moscow with the use of more powerful weapons.

"Offensive weapons deliveries to the Kiev regime will lead to a global catastrophe. In the event Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, a retaliatory response with more powerful weapons will follow," Volodin said on Telegram.

The lower house speaker emphasized that members of the US Congress, lawmakers of the German parliament, the French National Assembly and other European parliaments "should realize their responsibility to humanity.

"With their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world to a terrible war, to completely different hostilities than today, when strikes are carried out solely on the military and critical infrastructure of the Kiev regime. Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians making such decisions (arms supply to Kiev) need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that will destroy their countries," Volodin said.

The speaker added that since nuclear powers have never faced a situation that threatens the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country, it is untenable to argue about the non-use of mass-destruction weapons in local conflicts in the past.