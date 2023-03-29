Western Arms Supplies to Kiev Complicate Ukraine Crisis Settlement - Top Iranian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Western supplies of various weapons to Kiev complicate the Ukraine conflict, which should be settled only by political means, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"The fact that the West is arming Ukraine with various weapons, we believe, complicates the situation.

We have always believed that it is necessary to rely on a political settlement of this issue," Amirabdollahian said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful settlement and further escalate the conflict.