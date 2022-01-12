Western Australia Bans Entry of Travelers From Other States to Curb Omicron - Reports

The state of Western Australia has closed its borders to travelers coming from other Australian states and territories, except for those with extraordinary reasons, over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, national media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The state of Western Australia has closed its borders to travelers coming from other Australian states and territories, except for those with extraordinary reasons, over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, national media reported on Wednesday.

The restriction will go into effect on Thursday, at 12:01 a.m. (16:01 GMT, Wednesday) and will remain until February 5, the 9News broadcaster said.

"Exemptions for approved travellers will be further restricted to Commonwealth and State officials, Members of Parliament, Diplomats, and specialist or extraordinary circumstances determined by the State Emergency Coordinator or the Chief Health Officer," the Western Australian Government said in a statement, quoted by the media.

The measure came after Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan announced that the Northern Territory bordering the state will be classified as an "extreme risk" territory on Thursday and only exceptional categories of travelers therefrom will be allowed to enter Western Australia.

Western Australia is now speeding up the pace of vaccination, according to 9News.

In late December, Australia reported on the first fatality from the Omicron variant. To date, over 77% of the Australian population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.