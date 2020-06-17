UrduPoint.com
Western Australia Parliament Passes Law To Prevent Imprisonment For Unpaid Fines - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:06 PM

Western Australia's parliament has passed legislation to prevent imprisonment of people for unpaid fines six years after the death of Yamatji woman Ms Dhu, who died of septicaemia and pneumonia after three days in custody for unpaid fines totaling $3,622, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Western Australia's parliament has passed legislation to prevent imprisonment of people for unpaid fines six years after the death of Yamatji woman Ms Dhu, who died of septicaemia and pneumonia after three days in custody for unpaid fines totaling $3,622, media reported on Wednesday.

According to ABC broadcaster, jail will be a last resort for fine defaulters in Western Australia.

"Legislation is very clear, you still need to pay your fines, it's just the methods of enforcement change .

.. Locking people up at huge expense for not paying a fine is not the best way of dealing with it. There's other options, there's various community services and the like that are better ways of dealing with it, garnishing wages, and the like," Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said as quoted by SBS news.

The previous legislation prescribed that a person who was is either unable or unwilling to pay a fine could have been imprisoned. The fine could be paid by serving a term in police or prison custody at a rate of $250 per day.

