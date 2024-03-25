Open Menu

Western Australia Reports Property Damage As Bushfire Enters Into 3rd Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Western Australia reports property damage as bushfire enters into 3rd day

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) At least two properties have been damaged in Western Australia (WA) as a major bushfire continued to rage on Monday.

In a statement about the blaze affecting the Waroona and Murray shires, WA Department Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said that two outbuildings have been lost and authorities "are expecting to confirm further property loss today."

Ignited about 90 kilometers south of the state capital Perth, the bushfire was initially reported at around midday on Saturday and has ravaged more than 3,000 hectares as of Monday, which remains "out of control and uncontained.

"

"They (firefighters) were successful in containing the northern flank through backburning, however, they are still facing variable winds and difficult terrain on the western side today," said Klemm.

"The fire is burning through steep and hilly terrain with thick forest and old-growth pine that is very dry and difficult to access," he added.

Related Topics

Fire Australia Perth Wa

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

1 hour ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

2 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

2 days ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

2 days ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

2 days ago

More Stories From World