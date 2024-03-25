Western Australia reports property damage as bushfire enters into 3rd day

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) At least two properties have been damaged in Western Australia (WA) as a major bushfire continued to rage on Monday.

In a statement about the blaze affecting the Waroona and Murray shires, WA Department Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said that two outbuildings have been lost and authorities "are expecting to confirm further property loss today."

Ignited about 90 kilometers south of the state capital Perth, the bushfire was initially reported at around midday on Saturday and has ravaged more than 3,000 hectares as of Monday, which remains "out of control and uncontained.

"They (firefighters) were successful in containing the northern flank through backburning, however, they are still facing variable winds and difficult terrain on the western side today," said Klemm.

"The fire is burning through steep and hilly terrain with thick forest and old-growth pine that is very dry and difficult to access," he added.