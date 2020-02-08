UrduPoint.com
Western Australia To Be Hit By Damien Tropical Cyclone On Saturday - Bureau Of Meteorology

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Western Australia to Be Hit by Damien Tropical Cyclone on Saturday - Bureau of Meteorology

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Western Australia will be hit by the Damien tropical cyclone with heavy winds and rainfall on Saturday, the regional Bureau of Meteorology warned.

"Severe Tropical Cyclone Damien is expected to cause gales on the Pilbara coast from early Saturday morning.

Very Destructive winds, very heavy rainfall and a storm surge are expected as Damien crosses the coast during Saturday," the Bureau of Meteorology wrote on its Twitter page in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the bureau, the wind speed near the center of the tropical cyclone amounts to 150 kilometers per hour (over 90 miles per hour), with wind gusts reaching 205 kilometers per hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology added that the heavy rainfall could cause flooding.

