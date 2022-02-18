Western Australia to Open Borders for Rest of Country on March 3 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Western Australia has decided to lift entry restrictions for the rest of the country starting March 3, allowing those who received at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccine to enter the state without quarantine, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced on Friday.

"Based on the latest health advice I can announce that effective 12:01 AM Thursday, March 3, WA (Western Australia) will resume a full border opening, safely, sensibly and responsibly," McGowan said.

He noted that easing the restrictions entails the resumption of quarantine-free interstate travel for people who have received a triple dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, explaining that COVID-19 has already spread across the state, making the entry restrictions ineffective.

"There comes a point where the border is redundant, because we'll already have the growth of cases here, having the border is no longer effective," McGowan added.

International travel will also be permitted to Western Australia as far as travelers meet the general requirements for entering the country, including passing a rapid test for COVID-19 within 12 hours upon arrival. However, quarantine remains in place for unvaccinated Australians returning from abroad, who still need to undergo seven days of hotel quarantine.

The borders of Western Australia have been under strict COVID-19 regulations since March 2020, with all arrivals subjected to a two-week quarantine.