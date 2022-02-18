UrduPoint.com

Western Australia To Open Borders For Rest Of Country On March 3 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Western Australia to Open Borders for Rest of Country on March 3 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Western Australia has decided to lift entry restrictions for the rest of the country starting March 3, allowing those who received at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccine to enter the state without quarantine, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced on Friday.

"Based on the latest health advice I can announce that effective 12:01 AM Thursday, March 3, WA (Western Australia) will resume a full border opening, safely, sensibly and responsibly," McGowan said.

He noted that easing the restrictions entails the resumption of quarantine-free interstate travel for people who have received a triple dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, explaining that COVID-19 has already spread across the state, making the entry restrictions ineffective.

"There comes a point where the border is redundant, because we'll already have the growth of cases here, having the border is no longer effective," McGowan added.

International travel will also be permitted to Western Australia as far as travelers meet the general requirements for entering the country, including passing a rapid test for COVID-19 within 12 hours upon arrival. However, quarantine remains in place for unvaccinated Australians returning from abroad, who still need to undergo seven days of hotel quarantine.

The borders of Western Australia have been under strict COVID-19 regulations since March 2020, with all arrivals subjected to a two-week quarantine.

Related Topics

Australia Hotel Wa March Border 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts o ..

Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts of DPR Horlivka - DPR Office in ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drill ..

Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drills

12 minutes ago
 Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

12 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svit ..

Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svitlodars'k Area - Luhansk

12 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

12 minutes ago
 California State University Chancellor Resigns Ami ..

California State University Chancellor Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>