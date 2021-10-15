Western Balkans, Kosovo Discussed at Borrell-Blinken Meeting in Washington - EU Commission

The European Commission said on Friday that the Western Balkans and the latest developments in Kosovo formed part of the discussions during recent talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The European Commission said on Friday that the Western Balkans and the latest developments in Kosovo formed part of the discussions during recent talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"I can confirm that HRVP (High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy) Borrell in his talks with State Secretary Blinken raised the issue of Western Balkans in general but also on what is going on in Kosovo currently," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told a media briefing.

The EU foreign policy chief has been on a three-day official visit to Washington to discuss a variety of topics of EU-US significance, including COVID-19, security and climate change.

The bloc has been negotiating the accession with the Western Balkan countries for more than a decade. Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro are among the EU candidate member states, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo hold the status of the "potential candidate country."

The EU has also facilitated the recent talks between representatives from Kosovo and Serbia to reach an agreement on de-escalation to ease the tensions on their common border.