UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Balkans' Ministers Discuss Fight Against Arms Trafficking In Berlin - OSCE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Western Balkans' Ministers Discuss Fight Against Arms Trafficking in Berlin - OSCE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Western Balkan countries' foreign and interior ministers gathered in Berlin on Friday for the second high-level meeting as part of the French-German initiative on the fight against illicit arms trafficking in the region, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has said.

France and Germany launched the initiative back in 2018 to push for a sustainable solution to the comprehensive control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in the Western Balkans by 2024.

"[Friday's] meeting focused on progress evaluation and provided an occasion for Western Balkans representatives and their international partners to present the results reached thus far, as well as their proposals for further activities under the 2024 Roadmap," the OSCE, which supports the Franco-German initiative, said.

The event was co-chaired by foreign ministers Heiko Maas of Germany and Jean-Yves Le Drian of France.

Apart from the Western Balkans' ministers, European Commission officials, international organizations and bilateral donors were also present at the gathering.

Addressing the meeting, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger reiterated commitment to "supporting the institutions of the region in the area of SALW and SCA [stockpiles of conventional ammunition], through dedicated projects and in close co-ordination with other international partners."

In its statement, the OSCE added that it had been actively helping countries of the region in establishing real-time police and customs data exchange with a view to fighting arms trafficking and ammunition misuse.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova and North Macedonia are among SALW initiative participants.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Europe France Germany Berlin Progress Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Moldova Macedonia 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

13 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

14 minutes ago

Naseem-ur-Rehman appointed as focal person for She ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey Sends Plane to Wuhan to Airlift 34 National ..

14 minutes ago

Italy skipper Bigi relishing Six Nations clash wit ..

14 minutes ago

Cheers and tears in UK as Brexit day finally dawns ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.