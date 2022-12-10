UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The claims by the collective West that Iran is aiding Russia's military industry are not correct and the latter does not need anyone's assistance, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"I know all those Western countries who speak after me will try to shift blame and will start talking about the military supplies from Iran to Russia, which have already been refuted on many occasions," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Friday. "The military industrial complex in Russia works perfectly fine and does not need anyone's assistance."