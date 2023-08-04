Western Countries Aim to Destroy CIS by Setting Member States at Odds - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Sergey Lebedev, the general secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said on Friday that Western countries intend to destroy the bloc by pitching the member states against each other.

"The policy of sanctions and unprecedented crude pressure that the so-called collective West is putting on the Commonwealth member states, mainly Russia and Belarus, prompts us to coordinate and join our efforts in taking information countermeasures against the libel campaign arranged against us. You can see for yourselves how much lies and malice Western mass media are spreading about our countries now. That is an undisguised attempt to isolate us, to put us against each other, to destroy the Commonwealth," Lebedev said at a joint session of the Council of Heads of the CIS State and Public Television and Radio Organizations, and the Administrative Council of the CIS Interstate Information Pool in Minsk.

It is important to maintain friendly relations and unity among the CIS nations, now more than ever, the official emphasized.

The CIS heads of state at summits discuss the current developments in their countries and across the world in an open and trusting manner, and intend to do everything in their power to strengthen the CIS, to improve the living standards of their nations and to solve problems together, Lebedev said.

"At every such meeting, we discuss the key role of mass media in creating a united information ecosystem. It is of immediate interest," he added.

The official pointed out that today's media landscape has no limits.

"Digital and multimedia technologies provide a wide range of technical capabilities as well as of ways of obtaining and disseminating information.

Issues of journalist ethics and decency play central stage here. In the current conditions of information warfare, it is necessary to cover the CIS's multifaceted actions in mass media, to more actively implement advanced information and communication technologies that are especially popular among the youth. It is crucial to cover the positive things that happen in the CIS. And there is a lot of such positive things happening,' Lebedev said.

The CIS member states are united by strong economic relations, common culture, values, language and the joint victory in World War II, the official noted.

"Our leaders emphasize the special contribution of each CIS member state in our historic victory. Today, the joint efforts of our countries are focused on thwarting attempts to rewrite history and find excuses for the nazis' crimes, on preserving the military and memorial legacy of the CIS nations and on developing the feeling of pride for our joint Great Victory," he said.

The official CIS language is Russian, Lebedev stressed.

"This year has been declared in the CIS as the year of Russian as the language of inter-ethnic communication. On the eve of the Year of the Russian Language in the Commonwealth, the leaders of our countries supported the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create an international organization under the auspices of the CIS to support and promote the Russian language," he said.

This organization's main purpose would be to maintain and strengthen cultural and humane cooperation based on the harmony between Russian and the languages of the CIS member states as well as those of other countries, the official added.