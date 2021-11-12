UrduPoint.com

Western Countries At UN Condemn Belarus Over Border Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis

The US and European delegations on the UN Security Council condemned on Thursday Belarus's behavior in the migrant crisis on its border with Poland

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The US and European delegations on the UN Security Council condemned on Thursday Belarus's behavior in the migrant crisis on its border with Poland.

Poland says the government of strongman Alexander Lukashenko has lured about 2,000 migrants to Belarus for the purpose of sending them across the border in revenge for sanctions.

The Western delegations at the Security Council issued a joint statement condemning "the orchestrated instrumentalisation of human beings whose lives and wellbeing have been put in danger for political purposes by Belarus."

Related Topics

United Nations Belarus Poland Border Government

Recent Stories

Britney Spears’ journey to conservatorship

Britney Spears’ journey to conservatorship

19 minutes ago
 Air Arabia to showcase latest A321neo-LR at the Du ..

Air Arabia to showcase latest A321neo-LR at the Dubai Airshow 2021

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilatera ..

Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilateral engagement with US: COAS

42 minutes ago
 42,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

42,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

48 minutes ago
 Speakers call for better communicated monetary pol ..

Speakers call for better communicated monetary policy

43 minutes ago
 VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teache ..

VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teachers to pay attention to social ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.