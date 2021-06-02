A number of Western countries at the UN Security Council decided to skip a Russian-organized Arria Formula meeting on Ukraine's Maidan revolution, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) A number of Western countries at the UN Security Council decided to skip a Russian-organized Arria Formula meeting on Ukraine's Maidan revolution, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"Starting our formula meeting... I must say from the beginning that some Western colleagues enriched our informal working methods on formula meetings by choosing not to participate and they explained their absence by the fact that some of the briefings are on the national sanctions list," Nebenzia said.

On Tuesday, Russia hosted an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on the circumstances of the Maidan revolution and its aftereffects in the Donbas region.

Briefers invited to update the UN Security Council on the topic included Ukraine's former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov and former Rada members Oleg Tsaryov and Vladimir Oleynik.

Nebenzia noted that Russia took part in all Arria Formula meetings, including those that saw the participation of individuals Moscow sanctioned for their criminal activities in Crimea.

"Now, we have no other choice but to act reciprocally," Nebenzia said, indicating that Russia might skip certain meetings in the future.

Between November 21, 2013, and February 22, 2014, more than 100 people died in clashes on Kiev's central Maidan Nezalezhnosti square, according to the Ukrainian authorities. The unrest led to a change of government, forcing then-president Viktor Yanukovych to flee the country to Russia. The Ukrainian authorities have claimed Yanukovish was responsible for the deaths, while Yanukovych denies the accusations saying the case is politically motivated.