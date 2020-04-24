UrduPoint.com
Western Countries' Attempts To Put Blame Over Pandemic On China, WHO Unacceptable - Moscow

Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Attempts of some Western countries to pin the blame over the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic on China and the World Health Organization (WHO) are inappropriate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Today, in the most complicated situation, it is unacceptable to see the intensified actions of certain capitals aimed at attacking other states and international organizations and attempts to put all the responsibility for the current pandemic on them," Zakharova said.

 US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting initially to cover-up the coronavirus outbreak and later launching a disinformation campaign to suggest that the virus may have originated in the United States.

Trump also said that he would pull funding from the WHO, accusing the latter of taking China's word on the virus "at face value" and overlooking information about the risk of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

Moreover, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called for a global investigation into the cause of the pandemic and China's response during the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan.

