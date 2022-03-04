Western Countries' Desicion to Suspend Work in Arctic Council Politicized - Moscow

Moscow considers the decision of Western countries that are members of the Arctic Council to suspend their work in the organization due to the situation in Ukraine politicized and irrational, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Moscow considers the decision of Western countries that are members of the Arctic Council to suspend their work in the organization due to the situation in Ukraine politicized and irrational, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On Thursday, the Western countries that are members of the Arctic Council announced their refusal to send their representatives to its official events, as well as suspended of their participation in the activities of the working bodies of this organization in connection with the situation in Ukraine, where Russia had been conducting a military operation since February 24.

"Such a politicized and obviously irrational statement makes it difficult to work together within the Council for the development of regional cooperation in the interests of all inhabitants of the Arctic, including indigenous peoples, to ensure sustainable social and economic development of the region, adapt life to climate change, implement programs for the study and protection of the environment, as well as joint actions in the field of biodiversity conservation," Zakharova said in a statement.

"This area of international cooperation has never been hostage to the geopolitical situation. It turns out that the desire of a number of countries to 'punish' Russia will result in serious costs for the joint search for optimal solutions to urgent Arctic problems," Zakharova stressed.

Russia hopes that partners in the Arctic Council will show common sense and return to constructive interaction within the organization, she said.

"For our part, we will continue consistent work on the implementation of a comprehensive program of the Russian chairmanship of the Arctic Council for the 2021-2023 period in order to ensure the sustainable development of the Arctic with a balanced combination of social, economic and environmental dimensions, which objectively meets the interests of the entire region," she added.