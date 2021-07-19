UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Countries' Embassies In Afghanistan Call On Taliban To Stop Offensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Western Countries' Embassies in Afghanistan Call on Taliban to Stop Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The embassies to Afghanistan of several countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United States, on Monday urged the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to stop an offensive in Afghanistan.

"The diplomatic missions to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the EU Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, the Office of the NATO Senior Civilian Representative, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States call for an urgent end to the Taliban's ongoing military offensive, which thwarts efforts to arrive at a negotiated solution to the conflict and harms and displaces the civilian population," the statement, published by the US embassy in Afghanistan on Twitter, said.

The Taliban offensive contradicts the commitment to the conflict resolution they made during the Doha peace talks, the statement added.

The countries condemned killings throughout the country, the destruction of vital infrastructure as well as actions that threaten "the gains Afghans have made over the last twenty years" and "violate the human rights of Afghan citizens."

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban movement as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Resolution Australia Russia Canada Twitter France Germany Doha Spain Italy United Kingdom Japan Czech Republic United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark February From Agreement

Recent Stories

Hajj: 60,000 pilgrims converge at Maidan-e-Arafat ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Islam ..

37 minutes ago

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

The Holy Kaaba gets a new Kiswa

1 hour ago

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.