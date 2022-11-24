UrduPoint.com

Western Countries Encourage Ukraine To Make Threats, Take Reckless Approach - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Western Countries Encourage Ukraine to Make Threats, Take Reckless Approach - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Western countries are encouraging Ukrainian reckless behavior and threatening approach, the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said at a Security Council meeting.

"In the meantime, what we are hearing from Mr. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and his supporters is not at all readiness to achieve peace but rather the language of reckless threats and ultimatums and Western sponsors are only encouraging such reckless approach," Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Ukraine is not in their interest but making huge profits on military issues and to test NATO armaments, he added.

Wednesday's meeting was called for at the last moment. Zelenskyy was also participating in the briefing with his video recorded statement. Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council that he is extending an invitation to the United Nations expert mission to visit Ukraine and examine the country's critical infrastructure.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, who was briefing on behalf of the UN, expressed her deep concerns.

Related Topics

Hearing NATO United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit All From

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

4 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

4 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

4 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

4 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.