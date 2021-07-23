UrduPoint.com
Western Countries' Envoys To UN Security Council To Meet Tikhanovskaya Next Week - Source

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:50 AM

Western Countries' Envoys to UN Security Council to Meet Tikhanovskaya Next Week - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Western countries' permanent representatives to the UN Security Council will meet Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya next week, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

Tikhanovskaya is currently on an official visit to New York, under which she has already met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Under Secretary Victoria Nuland, and State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, as well as with the Belarusian diaspora.

"Permanent representatives of western countries of the SC will meet Tikhanovskaya next week," the source said.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis since incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya, who left the country, was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which generally declined by February.

