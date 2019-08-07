Western countries express concern over disappearance of Libya parliament member

Western embassies in Libya on Tuesday expressed concern over the disappearance of Siham Sergiwa, member of the eastern-based House of Representatives, in the eastern city of Benghazi

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Western embassies in Libya on Tuesday expressed concern over the disappearance of Siham Sergiwa, member of the eastern-based House of Representatives, in the eastern city of Benghazi.

"The Embassies of the UK, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the European Union Delegation to Libya express their deep concern regarding the disappearance of House of Representatives member Mrs. Siham Sergiwa," the embassies said a joint statement.

It called on the relevant authorities "to urgently investigate and provide details on her whereabouts." The statement also underscored support for equal rights and meaningful participation of women in all stages of the transitional peace process in the country.

Local media reported that unidentified gunmen last month kidnapped Sergiwa from her home in Benghazi, and took her to an unknown location.

The UN-backed Libyan government based in the capital Tripoli held the rival eastern-based army responsible for the incident.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) also expressed concern over the disappearance of Sergiwa, calling for investigation into the attack on her residence, disclosure of her whereabouts, and her immediate release.

Benghazi is controlled by the eastern-based army which is currently engaged in an armed conflict with the government over the control of Tripoli.