Western Countries Need Russia's Demonization To Contain Moscow - Grushko

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that demonization of Russia and allegations of its hostile plans towards neighboring countries are necessary for Western countries to contain Moscow

"To contain Russia, it is necessary to demonize it and to attribute to it some sort of hostile plans and intentions towards neighbors," Grushko said following the NATO-Russia Council meeting.

