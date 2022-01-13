Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that demonization of Russia and allegations of its hostile plans towards neighboring countries are necessary for Western countries to contain Moscow

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that demonization of Russia and allegations of its hostile plans towards neighboring countries are necessary for Western countries to contain Moscow.

