Western countries have a negative view on the influence of China on international affairs compared to non-Western nations, according to a survey published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Western countries have a negative view on the influence of China on international affairs compared to non-Western nations, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

Only 46 percent of the respondents in Poland said that Beijing's role could be regarded as positive, which is followed by Italy (41 percent), Australia (40 percent), Spain (38 percent), France (36 percent), the United Kingdom (35 percent), Denmark (32 percent), Canada (31 percent), Germany (30 percent), the United States (27 percent), and Sweden (24 percent), according to a YouGov poll.

Meanwhile, the majority of the respondents in such non-Western countries as Turkey, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Brazil, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and Nigeria viewed China's influence as positive.

Asked about if they preferred the United States or China as the most powerful force in world politics, the majority of countries said they would pick the former. Among 22 surveyed nations, only Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia said they would favor China.

The poll was conducted between February 28 and March 26.