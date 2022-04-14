Western Countries Seek to Undermine Integration Processes in CIS -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Western countries seek to undermine the integration processes in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), an association of post-Soviet states, Mikhail Yevdokimov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First CIS Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The West is clearly seeking to undermine the integration processes in the Commonwealth space. In this situation, it is especially important to adapt the existing security mechanisms in the CIS to modern realities, linking work within the Commonwealth with the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization). Such activities are underway," Yevdokimov said.