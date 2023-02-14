UrduPoint.com

Western Countries Send Almost $50Bln In Military Aid To Ukraine - US Defense Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Western countries and their allies have provided about $50 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation last year, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"Together we have committed nearly $50 billion in lethal assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out invasion last February 24," Austin said at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022.

In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to direct involvement of US and NATO in the conflict.

