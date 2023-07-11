Open Menu

Western Countries Set Up Coalition To Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Minister

Western countries have agreed on a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Western countries have agreed on a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday.

On June 14, the Financial Times reported, citing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, that the allies were to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets this summer.

"It's official: a coalition for F-16 training of the Ukrainian Air Force has been formed! Today, 11 partner states + Ukraine signed a Memorandum outlining the terms," Reznikov wrote on Tweeter.

He added that the coalition will consider granting Ukraine "fully functional F-16 capabilities.

" Other types of aircraft may be included in the training program, Reznikov added.

In his other tweet, Reznikov stated that Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the UK formed the coalition.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry wrote on Twitter that it was opening access to its F-16 training courses and facilities to Ukrainian pilots. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said this initiative "is one more proof of our (Poland's) determination to support Ukraine."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Twitter Norway Luxembourg United Kingdom Belgium Portugal Poland Romania Sweden Netherlands Denmark May June

Recent Stories

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

2 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Eff ..

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Efforts to End Karabakh Blockade

36 minutes ago
 UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million A ..

UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth ..

Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth Such Death This Year - Report ..

45 minutes ago
 US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment ..

US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment Capping SCOTUS at 9 Justices ..

45 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency Wit ..

Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency With Real Transactions in August

46 minutes ago
10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

38 minutes ago
 Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near W ..

Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near Washington - Statement

38 minutes ago
 IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lac ..

IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lack of access to information in ..

38 minutes ago
 #DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase c ..

#DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase city&#039;s top summer attracti ..

1 hour ago
 CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturer ..

CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturers, FMPAC

46 minutes ago
 North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions t ..

North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev, Calls US Biggest War C ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World