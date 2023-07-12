Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Western countries have agreed on forming a coalition to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

The Financial Times reported in June - citing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg - that the allies were to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets this summer.

"It's official: a coalition for F-16 training of the Ukrainian Air Force has been formed! Today, 11 partner states plus Ukraine signed a memorandum outlining the terms," Reznikov said via Tweeter.

Reznikov said the coalition will consider granting Ukraine "fully functional F-16 capabilities."

Other types of aircraft may be included in the training program, Reznikov added.

The defense minister said in another tweet that Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom are members of the coalition.

The participant states said in a joint statement that they will focus on training Ukrainian pilots and will leave the doors open to different and additional lines of support to ensure Kiev has fully functional F-16 capabilities.

The parties agreed to begin forming Ukrainian pilots, technicians, and support staff with basic knowledge on the operation, maintenance and servicing of the F-16 fighter jets, the joint statement said, adding that the training operations will be held outside of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said it was opening access to its F-16 training courses and facilities to Ukrainian pilots. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said this initiative is one more proof of Poland's determination to support Ukraine.