Western Countries Should Accept Refugees From Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Obligations to receive refugees from Afghanistan should be assumed by the Western countries responsible for the situation in this country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is a commitment that should be assumed by those countries, which knew how Afghanistan should live, promised something to the people of this country, led them somewhere, and now should translate into life all those words that have been said over 20 years," Zakharova said when asked who should receive refugees from Afghanistan.