Western Countries Try To Damage Allied Relations In CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

Western countries are trying to damage allied relations within the the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Western countries are trying to damage allied relations within the the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We discussed the situation in Central Asia, including taking into account the attempts in relation to the Central Asian region, which are being made by our Western colleagues � the US, the EU, NATO members � attempts aimed at strengthening their influence in the region by damaging relations within the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and the EAEU," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a CIS ministerial meeting in Du.shanbe.

