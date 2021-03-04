Western Countries Trying to Strip Syria of Rights in OPCW - Russian Envoy to UN

The Western countries are trying to strip the Syrian government of its rights in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday

"Our Western colleagues are now trying to initiate a process to strip it [Syria] of its rights in the OPCW," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

In 2014, the OPCW set up the fact-finding mission to establish the truth about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Russia has on numerous occasions accused the OPCW of being biased against Syria and claimed that the organization was being used as a political tool by Western countries to put pressure on "undesirable" states.

Nebenzia expressed hope that most other countries will refrain from participating in what he characterized is a provocation.

"It is completely clear that there is nothing unusual in the Syrian chemical weapons case," Nebenzia said.

The Western countries are using the chemical weapons case against Syria as an instrument to punish what the Western countries view as "undesirable authorities" in Damascus, Nebenzia added.