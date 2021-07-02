Western Countries, Ukraine Connected to Terrorist 'Sleeper' Cells in Belarus - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the United States, Ukraine, Germany, Poland and Lithuania are connected to terrorist "sleeper" cells that have been identified in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the United States, Ukraine, Germany, Poland and Lithuania are connected to terrorist "sleeper" cells that have been identified in Belarus.

Earlier in the day, the president said that Belarusian special services and law enforcement agencies completed a large-scale counterterrorism operation. Lukashenko mentioned that Belarus will present claims to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and some other high-ranking German officials following this operation.

"Today, the sleeping 'terrorist' cells, the so-called self-defense units, have been identified. The purpose of these cells is a violent change of power on the 'X' day. They themselves don't know when, they want to drag our people in it," Lukashenko said in his speech desiccated to the Belarusian independence day, according to his press office.

The president added that "Germany, Ukraine, USA, Poland and Lithuania are involved in this."