Western Countries Want Myanmar Ruled by People Under Their Control - Military Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The West wants to control people who are in charge of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

According to the military leader, the ambivalent perception of the recent events in Myanmar is explained by the West's intention to "destroy our state.

"The second reason is that they want to have in power people who are under their control," Min Aung Hlaing said.

The military in Myanmar overthrew the elected government on February 1, claiming electoral fraud. The military vows to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be decided.

In a June resolution, the UN General Assembly condemned the military coup in Myanmar and called for an arms embargo against the country.