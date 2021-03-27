Western Countries Wants UNSC to Discuss North Korean Missile Launches on March 30 - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Several Western countries want closed consultations about the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea to be held in the UN Security Council (UNSC) on March 30, a source in the UNSC told Sputnik.

"A number of Western countries have requested closed consultations about the situation around the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea to be held on Tuesday," the source said.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan which it described as new tactical guided missiles. On Sunday, Pyongyang also launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.