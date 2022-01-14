(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The delegation of the European Union and the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States have welcomed Serbia's constitutional referendum as a step toward the country's accession to the EU and the strengthening of the national judiciary, a joint statement said.

"France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union welcome Serbia's January 16 national referendum on constitutional changes as a key step to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and to enhance the transparency and effectiveness of the country's rule of law institutions," the statement reads.

The embassies also noted that the reforms are a step forward towards Serbia's alignment with the EU standards that will support the country's EU accession process.

The countries' signatories further encouraged all Serbian citizens to take part in the referendum and expressed regret that the Kosovo government has not allowed Serbs living on the territory of the self-proclaimed republic to vote, urging the authorities to change the decision.

Additionally, the signatories called on all sides to refrain from actions and rhetoric that can increase tensions.

On January 16, Serbian citizens will vote on the amendments to the country's basic law related to the judiciary. Proposed changes include the elimination of several offices, expansion of the public prosecutor's office to become a collective body, and changes regarding the election of judges.