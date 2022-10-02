Western Cuba Still Suffering Power Outages After Hurricane Ian - Union Electrica

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio is still without power as a result of Hurricane Ian, while in the province of Artemis, more than 60% percent of customers remain without electricity, the Union Electrica company reports.

The power utility company said on Saturday that 94% of power has been restored in Havana, while in Mayabeque Province the situation is fully back to normal.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cuba had sent an unusual request for emergency assistance to the United States to help it deal with the consequences of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian has claimed the lives of at least two people in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, and forced over 50,000 people in western and central Cuba to leave their homes.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the US state of South Carolina on Friday, after causing major destruction in Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. It was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and moved into south-central Virginia on Saturday. Over 70 deaths related to Hurricane Ian have been recorded in Florida and North Carolina, according to US media reports.

Massive power outages have occurred both in Cuba and in the United States as a result of Ian's impact.