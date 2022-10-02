UrduPoint.com

Western Cuba Still Suffering Power Outages After Hurricane Ian - Union Electrica

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Western Cuba Still Suffering Power Outages After Hurricane Ian - Union Electrica

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio is still without power as a result of Hurricane Ian, while in the province of Artemis, more than 60% percent of customers remain without electricity, the Union Electrica company reports.

The power utility company said on Saturday that 94% of power has been restored in Havana, while in Mayabeque Province the situation is fully back to normal.

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cuba had sent an unusual request for emergency assistance to the United States to help it deal with the consequences of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian has claimed the lives of at least two people in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, and forced over 50,000 people in western and central Cuba to leave their homes.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in the US state of South Carolina on Friday, after causing major destruction in Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. It was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and moved into south-central Virginia on Saturday. Over 70 deaths related to Hurricane Ian have been recorded in Florida and North Carolina, according to US media reports.

Massive power outages have occurred both in Cuba and in the United States as a result of Ian's impact.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Pinar Del Rio Havana Virginia Florida United States Cuba Media

Recent Stories

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

7 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

7 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

7 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

7 hours ago
 AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in ..

AJK IRD secures Rs 8.293bn levies in all forms in first quarter of FY 2022-23: A ..

7 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.