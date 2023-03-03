Western Cyberattacks on Russian Systems Increased by 65 in 2022 - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Western cyberattacks on Russia's information systems have increased by 65% since last year, as the West is seeking ways to put pressure on Moscow amid a complex geopolitical environment, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

"Now the West is making great efforts, the concentration of all cyber capabilities to attack our information systems, information products.

Obviously, attacks on us will continue. We are now seeing a 65% increase in the number of cyberattacks compared to last year," Chernyshenko said at a meeting with young scientists in the Russian city of Ufa.

The West has increased the number of cyberattacks against Russia, especially after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has warned that aggressive actions against its critical infrastructure and state institutions would be met with targeted countermeasures.