UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Diplomats' Behavior In Navalny Case Prearranged - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Western Diplomats' Behavior in Navalny Case Prearranged - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The behavior of Western diplomats and Western foreign ministries in the situation with the trial of Alexey Navalny is a chain of prearranged political actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, more than 15 employees of the embassies of different countries, including European ones, arrived at the Moscow City Court for a hearing on the replacement of Navalny's suspended sentence with a real prison term. Zakharova stated that the presence of foreign diplomats at the Navalny trial was an interference in Russia's internal affairs and self-exposure of the West's attempts to restrain Russia.

The court then ruled to cancel Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace it with 3.5 years in a general regime prison.

"The process here is open, so everyone who wanted could get into it. But this has nothing to do with normal diplomatic practice, with the norm. This is a political action ... I want to say that how Western diplomats behaved today in relation to the court session and what their foreign ministries are now starting to scribble should be considered not only within today. This is a whole chain of relevant actions," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Court

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

2 hours ago

Government strongly believed in the media freedom ..

36 minutes ago

3 dacoits killed in encounter

36 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'bea ..

36 minutes ago

LCCI demands withdrawal of recent hike in POL pric ..

36 minutes ago

UK keen to invest in Pak agri, renewable energy, e ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.