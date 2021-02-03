Western Diplomats' Behavior in Navalny Case Prearranged - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The behavior of Western diplomats and Western foreign ministries in the situation with the trial of Alexey Navalny is a chain of prearranged political actions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, more than 15 employees of the embassies of different countries, including European ones, arrived at the Moscow City Court for a hearing on the replacement of Navalny's suspended sentence with a real prison term. Zakharova stated that the presence of foreign diplomats at the Navalny trial was an interference in Russia's internal affairs and self-exposure of the West's attempts to restrain Russia.

The court then ruled to cancel Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace it with 3.5 years in a general regime prison.

"The process here is open, so everyone who wanted could get into it. But this has nothing to do with normal diplomatic practice, with the norm. This is a political action ... I want to say that how Western diplomats behaved today in relation to the court session and what their foreign ministries are now starting to scribble should be considered not only within today. This is a whole chain of relevant actions," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.