Western Diplomats Interfere In Moldova's Elections - Dodon

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:10 AM

Western Diplomats Interfere in Moldova's Elections - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The West makes attempts to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections, Igor Dodon, the country's former president who co-chairs the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said that the United States and the European Union are making attempts to interfere in Moldovan elections. At the same time, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said that it had not received any complaints from government agencies about foreign interference in the organization of early parliamentary elections.

"From the activity of Western diplomats, including the US ambassador, we see clear attempts to interfere in the electoral process.

Of course, there is interference, not only through the activities of ambassadors but also through thousands of non-governmental organizations," Dodon said.

According to Dodon, organizations funded by the US and the EU act against his electoral bloc and support pro-western political parties.

"Crazy amount of money is being spent, hundreds of thousands of Dollars. Of course, this is foreign interference, and of course, it will affect the election results," the former president said.

Early parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for July 11.

