Western Dominance In World Affairs On Decline - Putin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:52 PM

Western Dominance in World Affairs On Decline - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Western dominance in world affairs is on the decline as a much more diverse system replaces it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The domination of the West in world affairs, which began several centuries ago and became almost absolute for a short period at the end of the 20th century, is giving way to a much more diverse system," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.

