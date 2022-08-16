UrduPoint.com

Western Elites Blame Own Domestic Political Failures On Russia, China - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Western Elites Blame Own Domestic Political Failures on Russia, China - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Western globalist elites are trying to divert the attention of citizens of their countries from acute domestic problems, including falling living standards, unemployment and poverty, and attribute their failures to Russia and China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It is obvious that with the help of such actions, Western globalist elites, among others, are trying to divert the attention of their own citizens from acute socio-economic problems - falling living standards, unemployment, poverty, deindustrialization - to shift blame for their own failures to other countries - to Russia, to China, which defend their point of view, build a sovereign policy development, without obeying the dictates of supranational elites," Putin said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Putin added that respect for international law must be restored and the positions of the United Nations and other international dialogue platforms should be strengthened, which will serve as an effective tool to reduce international tensions, prevent conflicts and help ensure the reliable security and well-being of countries and peoples.

The Moscow Conference on International Security is an annual forum that brings together representatives of defense departments, international organizations and non-governmental experts, to discuss key global security issues. The event is organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

