Western Elites Not Concealing Goal To Inflict 'Strategic Defeat' To Russia - Putin

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Western Elites Not Concealing Goal to Inflict 'Strategic Defeat' to Russia - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Western elites are not concealing the goal to inflict a strategic defeat to Russia and "once and for all" end the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Elites of the West are not concealing their goal to inflict, like they are saying, it is a direct quote, a strategic defeat to Russia. It means to end us once and for all. So they intend to turn a local conflict into the global confrontation," the president said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

Putin also stated that the West had been trying to accelerate the process of turning Ukraine into "anti-Russia" since 2014, indoctrinating Kiev with Russophobia and aggressive nationalism.

"People who used to dive into history for a little bit know well that this project ('anti-Russia') dates back to the 19th century. It was nurtured in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, in Poland and other countries for a single purpose, which is to strip our country of historic territories that are called Ukraine today," the president added.

