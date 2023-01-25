Western Envoys, Pedersen Reaffirm UNSCR 2254 as 'Only Viable Solution' to Syrian Conflict

Representatives of the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their support for UN Security Council Resolution 2254 as the "only viable solution" to the Syrian conflict after meeting with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, according to a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Representatives of the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their support for UN Security Council Resolution 2254 as the "only viable solution" to the Syrian conflict after meeting with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, according to a joint statement.

The envoys met in Geneva on Tuesday.

"UNSCR 2254 remains the only viable solution to the conflict," the statement read. "We reaffirmed our steadfast support for UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen's efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian conflict in line" with the resolution.

The countries support implementation of all aspects of UNSCR 2254, including a nation-wide ceasefire, the release of any arbitrarily detained persons, free and fair elections, and building conditions for the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons.