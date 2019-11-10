PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, November 10 (Sputnik) - Western Europe does not pay enough tribute to Russia's role in the victory over Nazism, the mayor of the French city of Montpellier, Philippe Saurel, believes.

"Western Europe does not remember enough what contribution Russia, the Red Army, and the Soviet people made to the victory over Nazism," Saurel told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

At the Kremlin's awards ceremony for Russian and foreign citizens, held by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, Saurel stressed that there could be no Greater Europe without Russia.

Russia has repeatedly stated that the West was trying to rewrite the history of World War II and its results.