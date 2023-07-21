Open Menu

Western Firms Continue To Participate In Building Hungary's Paks-2 NPP Project - Rosatom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Western companies continue to participate in the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary under contracts in place as Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is not subject to sanctions, Rosatom told Sputnik on Friday.

"Rosatom is not subject to sanctions. Moreover, the Paks-2 NPP project is an international one, with international companies supplying a significant part of the equipment. In particular, the General Electric company supplies turbine and generator equipment. France's Framatome and German company Siemens supply the main equipment for plant control - automated process control systems. Hungarian, German and other contractors are carrying out construction work on the site," Rosatom said.

French-German consortium Framatome-Siemens will continue to participate in the construction of new units of the plant in Hungary despite the fact the German authorities do not grant Siemens authorization to supply equipment, the company added.

"As for the participation of the Framatome-Siemens consortium in the Paks-2 NPP project, the signed contract for the supply of the automated process control system remains in force," Rosatom said.

The corporation recalled that the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental agreement and the contract for the construction of the plant's new units "clearly indicate that the general contractor of the project is Russia's Rosatom."

