Western Geopolitical Engineering To Blame For Unrest In Georgia - Russian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:48 PM

The unrest that Georgia currently faces is another result of the Western attempts to influence the global geopolitical landscape, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The unrest that Georgia currently faces is another result of the Western attempts to influence the global geopolitical landscape, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

It is exactly due to blindly following foreign instructions that Ukraine has lost its industrial capacities, has been forced to seek foreign assistance, has faced an outflow of working population and has been plunged in a domestic political conflict, Lavrov suggested at his meeting with heads of Russian regional non-profit organizations.

"Georgia is another example what consequences the geopolitical engineering by our Western counterparts may have. Western curators are ready to turn a blind eye on rampage by ultra-nationalists and on Russophobia, as they want to disrupt ties between the Georgian people and our country and rewrite our common history," Lavrov said.

