Western Information Hysteria Should Be Blamed for Escalation in Ukraine - Kremlin

The Western information hysteria should be blamed for increased tensions around Ukraine and not Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Western information hysteria should be blamed for increased tensions around Ukraine and not Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"In general, we say and want to draw your attention to the fact that the escalation of tension is carried out through informational actions and concrete actions taken by the United States of America and NATO.

Speaking of information activity, I mean the information hysteria that we are witnessing," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said that the Western hysteria is "framed with lies" and fake news.

Reports about Moscow's alleged plans to evacuate embassy from Kiev ended with US statement on departure of diplomats, Peskov said.