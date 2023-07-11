Open Menu

Western Intelligence Carefully Monitor Combat Work Of Russian Armed Forces - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The intelligence services of the United States and other NATO countries carefully monitor and analyze the results of the combat work of the Russian military, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We know that the results of our combat work are carefully monitored and analyzed by foreign intelligence services, primarily the United States and NATO countries," Shoigu said

Western intelligence agencies note the high efficiency of the defense of the Russian armed forces, minefields, preemptive airstrikes, as well as the highest resilience of the Russian military and the prompt response measures of commanders, the minister added.

