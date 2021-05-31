UrduPoint.com
Western Intelligence Establishing Contacts With Terrorist Groups In Syria - Source

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:36 PM

Western Intelligence Establishing Contacts With Terrorist Groups in Syria - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Western intelligence services are establishing contacts with international terrorist groups that operate in Syria, a diplomatic source in Moscow said on Monday.

"According to available information, the special services of Western countries not only indirectly, but also directly establish contacts with international terrorist groups operating in Syria," the source said.

The source mentioned that the leadership of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, banned in Russia) met with representatives of the United Kingdom's secret intelligence service MI6 on the Syrian-Turkish border. Accordion to the diplomatic source, "the possibility of excluding HTS from the lists of terrorist organizations" was discussed.

"For this purpose, the UK side proposed to the HTS to abandon subversive activities against Western countries and establish close cooperation with them," the source said.

